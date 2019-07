If you watched today’s hearings, you may remember there was one Republican member, Rep. Chris Stewart who held up what he said was a list or binder of 25 examples of leaks from the Mueller Special Counsel’s Office. This left a lot of people baffled since to reporters’ great dismay the SCO was notoriously leak free. Matt Shuham asked Stewart’s office for a copy of the leaks and they were kind enough to oblige. Here’s Matt’s report.