Latest
10 hours ago
Judge Permanently Reinstates Civil Service Board Member Unlawfully Fired By Trump
13 hours ago
New York FBI Chief Forced Out By Trump DOJ Applauded Agents ‘Who Will Always Remain Independent’
1 day ago
DOJ Pushes For Immediate Trump Takeover Of Agency Flooded With Fired Worker Appeals
1 day ago
Dems Who Want Assurances Trump Will Respect Fed Funding And GOP Hardliners Oppose ‘Clean’ CR

Looting Watch

By
|
March 4, 2025 7:06 p.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

In case you didn’t hear the GSA today announced it’s going to sell off many if not all of the central buildings making up the headquarters of the American republic. Those buildings include FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC, the buildings which are the headquarters of the DOJ, HHS, DOL and more – more than 400 buildings across the country. Here’s the listing and here’s a Politico piece which gives an overview.

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: