Looting Watch

In case you didn’t hear the GSA today announced it’s going to sell off many if not all of the central buildings making up the headquarters of the American republic. Those buildings include FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC, the buildings which are the headquarters of the DOJ, HHS, DOL and more – more than 400 buildings across the country. Here’s the listing and here’s a Politico piece which gives an overview.
March 4, 2025 1:50 p.m.
March 3, 2025 10:57 p.m.
March 3, 2025 10:55 p.m.
