Local Authorities

March 10, 2020 1:20 p.m.
I’ve mentioned a few times that I’m closely following the press conferences by the Governor and Mayor of New York State and City. Overall I’ve been impressed by their decisions and communication with the public. I watch both as a journalist and as a resident and parent in this city. In addition to all the wonderful emails you’re already sending, I would encourage you to let us know how the crisis is being managed by local officials in your cities, counties and states. What are the decisions, what is your sense of the public response in your community. Also let us know how clearly local officials are communicating what’s happening, how they’re reacting to those events and why.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
