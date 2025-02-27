Latest
1 day ago
DOGE Gains Access to Confidential Records on Housing Discrimination, Medical Details—Even Domestic Violence
1 day ago
DOGE Cites ‘DEI,’ LinkedIn Profiles It Doesn’t Like In Killing Off HUD Contracts
2 days ago
House GOP Passes Trump’s Budget Resolution As Admin Takes Sledgehammer To Separation Of Powers
2 days ago
DOJ Hires A State Judge Who Was Once Suspended To Advise The Deputy AG

Listen To This: The Pitchforks Are Out

By
|
February 27, 2025 2:11 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh talk Congress, angry town halls and a chainsaw-wielding Musk.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: