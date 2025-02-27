Listen To This: The Pitchforks Are Out

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh talk Congress, angry town halls and a chainsaw-wielding Musk.
You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh talk Congress, angry town halls and a chainsaw-wielding Musk.
You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
There’s such a sea of chaotic information we’re all drifting through in these days that it is terribly difficult to…
Reviewing a directive from DCPAS Director Daniel J. Hester. This applies to DOD civilian personnel. On Friday the 28th, they…
As I wrote below, yesterday VA Secretary Collins was out bragging that he and DOGE had found more than $2…