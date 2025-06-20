Latest
Listen To This: ‘The One Night Stand of Wars’

By
|
June 20, 2025 1:11 p.m.
Kate and Josh discuss the Supreme Court decision upholding a trans care ban, Trump’s potential war and the shooting of Democratic Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
