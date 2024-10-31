Latest
Listen To This: Taking Out The Garbage

By
|
October 31, 2024 12:37 p.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh discuss both campaigns’ closing arguments and the mess at the Washington Post.


You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
