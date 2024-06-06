Latest
Listen To This: Say The Magic Words

By
|
June 6, 2024 12:20 p.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh discuss the verdict and fallout for convicted felon Donald Trump.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
