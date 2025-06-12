Latest
2 hours ago
Jeffries Calls Out Republicans For Ceding Their Authority To Trump In Rubber-Stamping DOGE Cuts
1 day ago
Passing Big Beautiful Bill Would Mean ‘Effectively Dismantling’ Obamacare, Gutting Inflation Reduction Act
6 days ago
Trump Admin Returns Abrego Garcia—To Face New Criminal Charges
6 days ago
Senate GOP Sorts Out Which Poison Pills It Can Swallow To Pass House’s ‘Big Beautiful’ Bill

Listen To This: Protest Politics

By
|
June 12, 2025 12:35 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh discuss the L.A. protests and Trump’s big boy birthday parade.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: