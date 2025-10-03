TPM's 25th Anniversary Live Show - Get Tickets Now!
Listen To This: Let The Shutdown Begin

By
|
October 3, 2025 11:59 a.m.
Kate and Josh take stock on day one of the government shutdown.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

