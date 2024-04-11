Latest
2 hours ago
McConnell’s New Bill Reveals Unrelenting Pressure To Curb Judge-Shopping
1 day ago
Trump Falsely Claims He ‘Just Found’  New Info Exonerating Him In Stormy Daniels Affair Case
2 days ago
Arizona Supreme Court Greenlights Near-Total Abortion Ban, Making November Ballot Fight Existential
2 days ago
New Bill Would Mean Open Season In Georgia For MAGA Voter Roll Challengers Like True The Vote

Listen To This: It’s 1864 In Arizona

By
|
April 11, 2024 12:29 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh discuss Arizona’s new, near-total abortion ban and what it means for the 2024 elections.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: