Listen To This: A Philly Massacre

By
|
September 12, 2024 12:13 p.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh process the first (and maybe only) Kamala Harris-Donald Trump debate.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

