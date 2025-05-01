Latest
A Judge Finally Rules Trump Can’t Apply Alien Enemies Act To Alleged Gang Members In The First Place
2 hours ago
Republicans Coalesce Around Medicaid Work Requirements, Pretending It Won’t Impact Millions Of Enrollees 
22 hours ago
Where Things Stand Now In The Abrego Garcia Case
2 days ago
Ex-Fed Prosecutor Challenges Firing Carried Out For ‘Unprecedented’ ‘Political Reasons’

Listen To This: 100 Days Of Suffer

By
|
May 1, 2025 12:19 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh check in on the polling, economy and judge arrests (!) after Trump’s first few months in office.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
