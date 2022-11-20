Let’s Not Whine About Trump Being on Twitter

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump is seen on TV from a video message released on Twitter addressing rioter at the US Capitol, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021. - T...

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump is seen on TV from a video message released on Twitter addressing rioter at the US Capitol, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021. - Trump told his supporters on Wednesday to "go home" after they stormed the US Capitol following a rally during which he repeated his spurious claims of election fraud. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

