Let’s Keep Up This Momentum

3 days ago
CECOT Family Members Rejoice and Worry as Relatives Finally Leave El Salvador
4 days ago
Republicans Pass Trump’s Rescissions Package, Blindly Letting Exec Branch Claw Back Billions 
4 days ago
Emil Bove Represents One Future of the Federal Judiciary
5 days ago
Dems Rip DeSantis For ‘Raiding Hurricane Response Resources’ At ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

July 21, 2025 12:36 p.m.
I’m happy and relieved to report that early yesterday we hit the halfway point to our goal of raising $500,000 in this year’s annual TPM Journalism Fund drive. We’re currently at $252,305. The second 50% is way harder. That’s just the logic of drives. But getting to this point in less than one week is very encouraging. As we’ve been explaining, the TPM Journalism Fund is a key part of how we keep this site alive and thriving. So if you’ve been considering making a contribution this year, please take a moment to do so now. It’s quick and easy, and every dollar helps. Just click right here.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
