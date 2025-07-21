Let’s Keep Up This Momentum

I’m happy and relieved to report that early yesterday we hit the halfway point to our goal of raising $500,000 in this year’s annual TPM Journalism Fund drive. We’re currently at $252,305. The second 50% is way harder. That’s just the logic of drives. But getting to this point in less than one week is very encouraging. As we’ve been explaining, the TPM Journalism Fund is a key part of how we keep this site alive and thriving. So if you’ve been considering making a contribution this year, please take a moment to do so now. It’s quick and easy, and every dollar helps. Just click right here.
3 days agoCECOT Family Members Rejoice and Worry as Relatives Finally Leave El Salvador
4 days agoRepublicans Pass Trump’s Rescissions Package, Blindly Letting Exec Branch Claw Back Billions
4 days agoEmil Bove Represents One Future of the Federal Judiciary
5 days agoDems Rip DeSantis For ‘Raiding Hurricane Response Resources’ At ‘Alligator Alcatraz’
|July 21, 2025 4:20 p.m.
I wanted to take a moment today to highlight something that to me, at least, is behind a certain uncanny…
|July 21, 2025 12:31 p.m.
Here’s a story a TPM Reader just flagged to me which seems somehow unremarkable in the Trump II Era but…
|July 18, 2025 10:56 a.m.
You’ve no doubt seen the Wall Street Journal story on Trump’s lewd and innuendo-rich 2003 birthday card to Jeff Epstein….