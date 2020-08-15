Let’s Do This

Latest
By
|
August 15, 2020 11:44 p.m.

Are you seeing anything odd in the delivery of mail, quality of service or timeliness of delivery? Are access points to the mail being limited? TPM Reader DG just told me that in South Los Angeles he still hasn’t received his mail at 8:30 PM this evening.

So what are you seeing? If you have anything to report, just shoot us an email at our main TPM email address which you can find in the pull-down menu at the upper left of the site. Here’s the key: Definitely tell us where you live. But the most important thing is to tell us your zip code. That will be a great help in aligning and making sense of the reports we receive.

Seriously, see something? Let us know.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
