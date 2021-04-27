Prime Only Members-Only Article

Language and the Right

By
|
April 27, 2021 4:25 p.m.

I’ve been making my way through your emails about this morning’s post on language. I’ll likely be publishing some of them later. One was from longtime TPM Reader NG who writes: “I am wondering if TPM could do a piece on the African-American use of the term “woke,” which has been appropriated and turned into a culture war cliche that ridicules black history/struggles and either self-victimizes or self-aggrandizes the person who bandies the term about.”

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$60/yr
$42/yr
30% Off
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Get Prime
Prime Ad Free
$100/yr
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Get Prime AF
View All Options
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: