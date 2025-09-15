One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Kirk’s Posthumous and Paradoxically Fitting Employment Reign of Terror

September 15, 2025 12:36 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 2 : Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens from Turning Point USA, listen as President Donald J. Trump speaks during the 2018 Young Black Leadership Summit in the East Room of the White House on Frid... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 2 : Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens from Turning Point USA, listen as President Donald J. Trump speaks during the 2018 Young Black Leadership Summit in the East Room of the White House on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
I’ve written several times over the last few days not only about the scourge of political violence which we must not only denounce but be genuinely against in every way. Notwithstanding my own personal inclination to say little of the dead for a respectful period, I want to note a particular dynamic that the right is creating in the reign of firing terror it’s unleashed in the aftermath of Kirk’s death. On X over the last few days, countless numbers of high-profile right-wing accounts’ feeds are made up almost entirely of screen grabs of random people’s reactions to Kirk’s murder and demands that they be fired from their jobs. In many cases the demands are heeded and then that fact is triumphantly posted as well.

