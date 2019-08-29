Latest
at Fox News Channel Studios on May 31, 2019 in New York City.
21 mins ago
Brian Kilmeade Confronts Trump After POTUS Complains About Fox Coverage
on July 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.
45 mins ago
Tulsi Gabbard Rules Out Third-Party Bid
Flames from a flaring pit near a well in the Bakken Oil Field. The primary component of natural gas is methane, which is odorless when it comes directly out of the gas well. In addition to methane, natural gas typically contains other hydrocarbons such as ethane, propane, butane, and pentanes. Raw natural gas may also contain water vapor, hydrogen sulfide (H2S), carbon dioxide, helium, nitrogen, and other compounds. (Source: www.earthworksaction.org). As of July 2014, roughly 30 percent of the one billion cubic feet per day of natural gas produced in North Dakota was being wasted in flares like this, according to the news site Breaking Energy. The reasons are low price on LNG (liquefied natural gas) , lax regulations and lack of infrastructure. In order to put an end to the flaring, North Dakota have adopted new regulations, and the goal is to capture 95 percent of the gas by 2020. On August 18th 2015, EPA announced that the oil and gas sector will have to cut their methane emissions by 40 to 45 percent within the next decade. Methane is a shortlived greenhouse gas compared to CO2, but is 72 times more damaging. That
2 hours ago
Trump EPA To Get Rid Of Key Regulation On Methane Emissions
edblog

Just Two More Days!

By
August 29, 2019 12:17 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Our offer to try out Prime Ad Free (AF) for two weeks at no cost runs for just two more days! If you're a Prime member, and you haven't given it a go yet, please check it out. Prime AF has zero ads of any sort ever. That makes the site less cluttered and a lot faster. Upgrading also gives TPM more resources to deliver you the news – a total win-win. But you don't have to decide right now. Just click here and you can start your two week trial for free with just a single button click. If you decide it's not for you, you can turn the trial off with another simple clip of a button. Just click right here to give it a try.

We all appreciate it.

