Just 45 to Go!

An update on yesterday’s Drive post. We needed 25 more sign ups yesterday to stay on track. And we got them. 30 new members signed up since yesterday’s post. Now we just need 45 by Sunday night to stay on track to get to 40% of our goal by the end of the weekend. If we can sign up 20 of those 45 today and tonight we can get there. Not currently a member? Be one of the 20 we need today! Seriously, lets make this fun but it’s also super important. Just click right here. And thank you in advance.
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