Latest
1 day ago
Supreme Court Kills The Independent Agency. Trump Is King
1 day ago
An Outspoken Christian Nationalist Pastor Expands His Sway In Trump’s DC
1 day ago
House Passes Trump’s Reconciliation Bill After Shoving In Larger Medicaid Cuts At Last Minute
3 days ago
DHS Sent Detainees To South Sudan On Tuesday In Blatant Defiance Of Judge, Attorneys Allege

JUST IN: Judge Strikes Down Another Big Law EO

US President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it during a meeting with US Ambassadors in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (P... US President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it during a meeting with US Ambassadors in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 23, 2025 4:47 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

U.S. District Judge John Bates of Washington, D.C. just awarded summary judgment to Jenner & Block, finding President Trump’s executive order against it unlawful and declaring it null and void.

This is remarkably strong language from a George W. Bush appointee who served on Special Counsel Ken Starr’s team:

This case arises from one of a series of executive orders targeting law firms that, in one way or another, did not bow to the current presidential administration’s political orthodoxy. Like the others in the series, this order—which takes aim at the global law firm Jenner & Block—makes no bones about why it chose its target: it picked Jenner because of the causes Jenner champions, the clients Jenner represents, and a lawyer Jenner once employed. Going after law firms in this way is doubly violative of the Constitution. Most obviously, retaliating against firms for the views embodied in their legal work—and thereby seeking to muzzle them going forward—violates the First Amendment’s central command that government may not “use the power of the State to punish or suppress disfavored expression.” More subtle but perhaps more pernicious is the message the order sends to the lawyers whose unalloyed advocacy protects against governmental viewpoint becoming government-imposed orthodoxy. This order, like the others, seeks to chill legal representation the administration doesn’t like, thereby insulating the Executive Branch from the judicial check fundamental to the separation of powers. It thus violates the Constitution and the Court will enjoin its operation in full.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's editor at large. Signal: davidkurtz.88 Proton: davidmkurtz@proton.me
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: