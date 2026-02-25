© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Josh’s Bespoke Live Blog #2

by
02.24.26 | 10:24 pm

10:21 p.m.: I’m amazed how much the non-clapping and non-standing seems to get to Trump. Like really get to him. It keeps coming out more and more.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
