Latest
29 mins ago
AOC Says Trump’s ‘Go Back’ Tweets Are ‘Hallmark Language Of White Supremacists’
UNITED STATES - MARCH 14: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing in Rayburn Building discuss preparations for the 2020 Census and citizenship questions on Thursday March 14, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
36 mins ago
Feds Producing Data For States To Do Anti-Immigrant Redistricting Overhaul
1 hour ago
GOP Rep. Insists Trump Was Probably Just Talking About Congresswomen’s Districts
edblog

Join Us Tomorrow Afternoon

By
July 15, 2019 11:39 am

If you’re a Prime member I’d like to invite you to join Tierney Sneed and me tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 PM eastern for a video conference briefing and Q&A on Robert Mueller’s upcoming testimony: what to expect from the committees, from Mueller and what questions remain to seek clarity on from the report itself. If you’d like to join us, join me after the jump for how to sign up.

To join us, click the thumbs up sign at the bottom of this post. (If you don’t see the thumbs up and you’re a member it’s because you’re not signed in.) We have room for 150 attendees. So we’ll be doing this on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you see that the counter is already past 150, definitely still click if you’re interested. We’ll have a waiting list if some people sign up and aren’t able to make it.

We look forward to meeting tomorrow and hearing your questions.

More Edblog
View All
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: