Join Us Tomorrow Afternoon

If you’re a Prime member I’d like to invite you to join Tierney Sneed and me tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 PM eastern for a video conference briefing and Q&A on Robert Mueller’s upcoming testimony: what to expect from the committees, from Mueller and what questions remain to seek clarity on from the report itself. If you’d like to join us, join me after the jump for how to sign up.

To join us, click the thumbs up sign at the bottom of this post. (If you don’t see the thumbs up and you’re a member it’s because you’re not signed in.) We have room for 150 attendees. So we’ll be doing this on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you see that the counter is already past 150, definitely still click if you’re interested. We’ll have a waiting list if some people sign up and aren’t able to make it.

We look forward to meeting tomorrow and hearing your questions.