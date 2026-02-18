© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Editors' Blog

Join Us Live to Learn About the Bizarro Characters Behind the Fulton County Raid

by
02.18.26 | 9:15 am
HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2021/01/05: A protester holds a "stop the steal" placard during a pro-Trump demonstration. Supporters of President Donald Trump urged legislators to decertify the election du... HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2021/01/05: A protester holds a "stop the steal" placard during a pro-Trump demonstration. Supporters of President Donald Trump urged legislators to decertify the election during the "Hear Us Roar" rally at the Pennsylvania State Capitol. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) MORE LESS

I’ll be chatting with Hunter Walker about the Fulton County election office raid and the fringe characters driving the Trump administration’s latest push to interfere in U.S. elections this morning. Join us on Substack Live at 11 a.m. ET. See you there!

Allegra Kirkland is TPM's deputy editor for audience and strategy, based in New York. She returned to TPM after six years at Teen Vogue, where she served as the Politics Director, overseeing all aspects of the team's political coverage.
Includes: 
LATEST
News
FBI’s Top Influencers Tout ‘Antifa’ Funding Investigations
02.18.26 | 2:42 pm
News
Amid Mass ICE Arrests, Trump Pardon Recipient Juan Orlando Hernández Given Special Treatment
02.18.26 | 10:44 am
Morning Memo
Trump’s Fave Snarling Spox Exits Stage Right
02.18.26 | 10:29 am
Where Things Stand
Colbert Calls Out CBS’ Fear Of Trump Admin, Live
02.17.26 | 6:24 pm