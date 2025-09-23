Latest
Trump Bails on Negotiations, Tries to Blame Dems for Impending Gov’t Shutdown
RFK Jr. Vowed to Find the Environmental Causes of Autism. Then He Shut Down Research Trying to Do Just That.
Poor, Conservative School Districts Are Getting Hit Hard By the GOP’s Funding Freeze
House Passes Funding Plan With No Concessions to Dems, Leaving Senate in Deadlock

Join Us for TPM-Fest, TPM's 25th Anniversary Celebration

By
|
September 23, 2025 11:52 a.m.
On November 6th and 7th we’re celebrating the 25th anniversary of TPM. It’s a two-day event in New York City — a TPM mini-festival: night one a discussion and oral history of TPM featuring TPM alums, current staff and special guests, followed by a live podcast and mega cocktail hour at the historic Metrograph Theater Manhattan. Night two a big party at The Bogart House in Brooklyn. Tickets are officially on sale now. We’re also offering sponsorship passes for those who’d like a few extra goodies and also help defray the costs of the event to keep ticket prices reasonable for other attendees. If you’re a member, there’s an email you received this morning with links to purchase your tickets. We can’t wait to see you.

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
