Join Us for TPM-Fest, TPM’s 25th Anniversary Celebration

On November 6th and 7th we’re celebrating the 25th anniversary of TPM. It’s a two-day event in New York City — a TPM mini-festival: night one a discussion and oral history of TPM featuring TPM alums, current staff and special guests, followed by a live podcast and mega cocktail hour at the historic Metrograph Theater Manhattan. Night two a big party at The Bogart House in Brooklyn. Tickets are officially on sale now. We’re also offering sponsorship passes for those who’d like a few extra goodies and also help defray the costs of the event to keep ticket prices reasonable for other attendees. If you’re a member, there’s an email you received this morning with links to purchase your tickets. We can’t wait to see you.
Latest
1 hour agoTrump Bails on Negotiations, Tries to Blame Dems for Impending Gov’t Shutdown
3 hours agoRFK Jr. Vowed to Find the Environmental Causes of Autism. Then He Shut Down Research Trying to Do Just That.
1 day agoPoor, Conservative School Districts Are Getting Hit Hard By the GOP’s Funding Freeze
4 days agoHouse Passes Funding Plan With No Concessions to Dems, Leaving Senate in Deadlock
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|September 23, 2025 12:40 p.m.
Bloomberg columnist Ron Brownstein posted this this morning on Twitter. Disney’s initial surrender over [Jimmy] Kimmel marked another ominous advance…
-
|September 23, 2025 11:52 a.m.
There are many threads surrounding the MAGA right’s ongoing martyr-making and canonization of Charlie Kirk. We know about the tendentious…
-
|September 22, 2025 6:26 p.m.
The Trump administration is preparing to bail out the Argentine economy, whose current President is Trump ally Javier Milei. Says…