I’ll be talking with TPM reporter Khaya Himmelman about her coverage of Trump’s attacks on election administration so far this year, as his Justice Department attempts to bully states into handing over sensitive voter data and as he tries to force the Senate to pass a sweeping voter suppression bill. Join us on Substack Live at 12:00 p.m. ET today. See you there!
Join Us As We Discuss The Franchise and All the 2020 Conspiracy Theories Coming Back to Haunt Us
I’ll be talking with TPM reporter Khaya Himmelman about her coverage of Trump’s attacks on election administration so far this year, as his Justice Department attempts to bully states into handing over sensitive voter data and as he tries to force the Senate to pass a sweeping voter suppression bill. Join us on Substack Live at 12:00 p.m. ET today. See you there!