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Editors' Blog

Join Us As We Discuss The Franchise and All the 2020 Conspiracy Theories Coming Back to Haunt Us

by
03.17.26 | 9:58 am

I’ll be talking with TPM reporter Khaya Himmelman about her coverage of Trump’s attacks on election administration so far this year, as his Justice Department attempts to bully states into handing over sensitive voter data and as he tries to force the Senate to pass a sweeping voter suppression bill. Join us on Substack Live at 12:00 p.m. ET today. See you there!

Nicole LaFond is TPM’s deputy editor for news, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
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