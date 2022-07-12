Jan. 6 Hearing #7 Was All Over The Place

Latest
By
|
July 12, 2022 5:57 p.m.

One of the highlights of today’s Jan. 6 Committee hearing was a text exchange between Kylie Jane Kremer, an Ellipse rally organizer, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. In the text Kremer said to Lindell, “we are having a second stage at the Supreme Court again after the Ellipse.”

You may remember Josh Kovensky had the scoop on the story of a second planned rally outside SCOTUS back in December. You can read that TPM exclusive here.

Learn about this confirmation and more in a new Twitter Space conversation between Josh Kovensky and Matt Shuham, where they make sense of today’s hearing. Listen below and follow us on Twitter @TPM to tune in to the next live chat:

www.twitter.com/i/spaces/1gqxvllEyQwGB?s=20

Zainab Shah
