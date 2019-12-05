The end of the year is just around the corner, and it’s time to look back and contemplate what was. Get ready for the annual TPM Golden Dukes: the awards celebrating the year’s political disasters of all stripes.

As I write this, we’re working hard to put together our long list of those in the political arena who deserve commendation for their corruption, moral turpitude, or general weirdness.

We dole out these honors every December. It’s a long-running tradition (Josh Marshall explains the history here), and a deeply important one as our politics grow ever more turbulent.

We’re looking for nominees in seven categories:

Best Scandal – General Interest

Best Scandal – Local Venue

Meritorious Achievement in the Crazy

Most Valiant Trump Defender

Wildest Press Conference Moment

Literary Achievement in 280 Characters

Most Off-The-Walls Conspiracy Theory

Share your suggestions in the Hive or send them via email. Our judges will begin deliberating a week from today.