It’s Time

By
|
December 5, 2019 4:00 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The end of the year is just around the corner, and it’s time to look back and contemplate what was. Get ready for the annual TPM Golden Dukes: the awards celebrating the year’s political disasters of all stripes.

As I write this, we’re working hard to put together our long list of those in the political arena who deserve commendation for their corruption, moral turpitude, or general weirdness.

We dole out these honors every December. It’s a long-running tradition (Josh Marshall explains the history here), and a deeply important one as our politics grow ever more turbulent.

We’re looking for nominees in seven categories:

  • Best Scandal – General Interest
  • Best Scandal – Local Venue
  • Meritorious Achievement in the Crazy
  • Most Valiant Trump Defender
  • Wildest Press Conference Moment
  • Literary Achievement in 280 Characters
  • Most Off-The-Walls Conspiracy Theory

Share your suggestions in the Hive or send them via email. Our judges will begin deliberating a week from today.

Author Headshot
John Light (@LightTweeting)  is TPM's managing editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and his written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
