Latest
34 mins ago
Lindsey Graham Is ‘Not Trying To Pretend To Be A Fair Juror’ In Trump Trial
2 hours ago
‘We’re On The Same Side,’ McConnell Brags Of Coordinated WH Impeachment Plan
4 hours ago
Wisconsin Judge Orders 200,000 Voters Kicked Off Rolls Ahead Of 2020

It’s Simple

By
|
December 14, 2019 2:25 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The extremely open (indeed bragging about it) joint impeachment trial planning between the President and Senate Republicans is a good opportunity to restate a point I’ve made several times recently in a slightly different context. The Senate trial is nominally a trial of Donald J. Trump. But in fact, his guilt is obvious, proven by an overwhelming body of evidence. Senate Republicans themselves know this. But this is the point. It’s not really Trump who is on trial. It’s Senate Republicans. The question is whether there is any level of criminal conduct from President Trump they won’t accept. We already know the answer to that. There’s none. Democrats’ trial strategy should be to make this point over and over and over again. It’s as simple as that.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: