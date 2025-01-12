It Won’t Age Well

Having watched Mark Zuckerberg’s weeklong roll out of the new MAGAfied Facebook/Meta, let me put my chips down on none of this aging well for his company. It’s simply too clumsy and over-the-top and it places too many bets on a lame duck President who will be governing a still sharply divided country. As much as anything else these moves highlight Meta’s tech and global regulatory regulatory vulnerabilities not so much vis a vis the US government or even the European Union as other tech giants. These things take a long time to play out. The US government and the executive branch that Trump will soon control can absolutely do a lot of favors for Zuckerberg and Meta. And Zuckerberg has been pretty transparent about what he hopes those favors are. But overall it just tells a very weak and defensive brand story as you see this playing out over the years to come.