Latest
2 days ago
Trump Gets Sentenced To Be First Convict President
3 days ago
Trump And His Allies Follow Well Worn Playbook To Gloat Over Devastating LA Wildfires
4 days ago
North Carolina Dems Denounce ‘Astonishing’ State Supreme Court Move To Block Certification Of Dem Victory
5 days ago
Louisiana: Racism Doesn’t Exist Anymore, So Let Us Racially Gerrymander

It Won't Age Well

By
|
January 12, 2025 4:20 p.m.
Having watched Mark Zuckerberg’s weeklong roll out of the new MAGAfied Facebook/Meta, let me put my chips down on none of this aging well for his company. It’s simply too clumsy and over-the-top and it places too many bets on a lame duck President who will be governing a still sharply divided country. As much as anything else these moves highlight Meta’s tech and global regulatory regulatory vulnerabilities not so much vis a vis the US government or even the European Union as other tech giants. These things take a long time to play out. The US government and the executive branch that Trump will soon control can absolutely do a lot of favors for Zuckerberg and Meta. And Zuckerberg has been pretty transparent about what he hopes those favors are. But overall it just tells a very weak and defensive brand story as you see this playing out over the years to come.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
