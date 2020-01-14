Editor's Brief

It Was Always About Supporting Trump

HELSINKI, FINLAND - JULY 16, 2018: US President Donald Trump (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting at the Presidential Palace.
By
|
January 14, 2020 1:56 p.m.

One of the truisms of the last three years — most often spoken by Democrats — is that everyone has an interest in preventing future Russian interventions in U.S. elections because next time it could be Republicans who are the target rather than Democrats. Alas, this was false, is false and for the foreseeable future will continue to be false.

We should know this, and if you didn’t know it yesterday’s news that Russian intelligence operatives have been hacking into servers in Ukraine as part of President Trump’s impeachment defense should clarify the matter. Josh Kovensky has more details here. But the gist is that in early November, just as the impeachment effort began to build steam, GRU operatives began hacking into various subsidiaries of Burisma Holdings, apparently looking for emails or other documents that could embarrass the Bidens or otherwise assist President Trump’s impeachment defense.

