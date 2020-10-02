It Looks Like a Cover Up

President Donald Trump, an Senior Advisor to President Trump, Ivanka Trump, arrive to the "White House Summit on Human Trafficking: The 20th Anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000" event in the...

President Donald Trump, an Senior Advisor to President Trump, Ivanka Trump, arrive to the "White House Summit on Human Trafficking: The 20th Anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000" event in the East Room of the White House on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS