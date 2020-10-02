Members-Only Article It Looks Like a Cover Up President Donald Trump, an Senior Advisor to President Trump, Ivanka Trump, arrive to the "White House Summit on Human Trafficking: The 20th Anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000" event in the... President Donald Trump, an Senior Advisor to President Trump, Ivanka Trump, arrive to the "White House Summit on Human Trafficking: The 20th Anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000" event in the East Room of the White House on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images) MORE LESS By Josh Marshall | October 2, 2020 12:24 p.m. The timeline of events leading up to the disclosure of President Trump’s diagnosis point overwhelmingly to some mix of a coverup and gross negligence and likely both. Let’s review some key facts, as far as we presently know them. Members-Only Article Already a member? Sign In To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with: The Hive Member Forum Members-Only Newsletter Exclusive RSS Feeds Commenting Prime $4.99/mo $1 / first month Access to member exclusives and fewer ads Join for $1 Prime Ad Free $9.99/mo $1 / first month Access to member exclusives and NO ads Join for $1 View All Options