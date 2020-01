WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 19: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol December 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Pelosi has not set the number of managers she will assi...

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 19: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol December 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Pelosi has not set the number of managers she will assign to President Donald Trump's impeachment trial and has not said when she will send the articles over to the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS