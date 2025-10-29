SOUTHERN ISRAEL, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 29: Israeli soldiers fix an armored personnel carrier near the border with the Gaza Strip on October 29, 2025 in Southern Israel, Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or...

SOUTHERN ISRAEL, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 29: Israeli soldiers fix an armored personnel carrier near the border with the Gaza Strip on October 29, 2025 in Southern Israel, Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered "immediate, powerful" strikes on Gaza Tuesday, after his office accused Hamas of violating the terms of the ceasefire agreement for returning remains that Israel says do not belong to any of the 13 unaccounted for hostages. The announcement of strikes followed reports of fighting in Rafah near the "yellow line" demarcating territory under IDF control in Gaza, according to the US-brokered ceasefire agreement that came into affect on October 10. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

