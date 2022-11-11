Is There a Revolt Against McConnell?

WASHINGTON, DC May 12, 2021: Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy speak with the press following a meeting With US President Joe Biden in the Oval O...

WASHINGTON, DC May 12, 2021: Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy speak with the press following a meeting With US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House on May 12, 2021. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS