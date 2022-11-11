Prime Only Members-Only Article

Is There a Revolt Against McConnell?

WASHINGTON, DC May 12, 2021: Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy speak with the press following a meeting With US President Joe Biden in the Oval O... WASHINGTON, DC May 12, 2021: Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy speak with the press following a meeting With US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House on May 12, 2021. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
November 11, 2022 4:00 p.m.

Entirely predictably the knives are already out in the House for probable Speaker Kevin McCarthy. On cue they all come from the hard right of the caucus who believe the problem in 2022 is that Republicans weren’t sufficiently feral. More interesting is a push on the Senate side to delay the Republican leadership elections in the upper chamber. The wannabe mutineers don’t seem quite willing to say what they’re doing. They’re not coming out against McConnell, proposing an alternative leader or criticizing his management. But since McConnell’s leadership is almost universally assumed there’s only one logic and aim of delay.

