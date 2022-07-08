Latest
21 mins ago
Right-Wing Think Tank Family Research Council Is Now A Church In Eyes Of The IRS
38 mins ago
Trump And Co. Seize On Wisconsin Ruling As PROOF 2020 Election Was Rigged
1 hour ago
Texas GOPers Threaten Law Firm For Funding Employees’ Abortion Travel
19 hours ago
Raskin: Jan. 6 Panel’s Next Hearing Will Focus On Infamous Dec. 18 WH Meeting

Is It All Up to the King?

Sen. Angus King (I-ME)
By
|
July 8, 2022 2:16 p.m.

So yesterday morning we got into contact with three Senate offices trying to see where everyone was on Roe and Reform. We contacted the offices of Sens. Feinstein, Casey and King. (We also reached out to Sens. Tester and Coons. But in those cases it wasn’t clear we got through the forest of out of office emails and voice mail messages. Congress is currently on recess.) Yesterday afternoon Sen. Feinstein’s office released a statement affirming that she’s ready to suspend the filibuster rules for the Roe bill. Around the same time, Sen. Casey’s office confirmed to Kate Riga that Casey also supported suspending the filibuster rules for a Roe bill. And that leaves us with … hmm? Who’s left? Oh right! Sen. Angus King of Maine, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats. So far no response or clarification on this issue. Crickets.

(We also had a conversation with Sen. Kaine, which we’ll get to in a later post.)

Now, Congress is currently on recess. So members can go to the wind and staffers can have less ability to coordinate positions and so forth. But we’re not talking here about the barley subsidy for a new ag bill. Indeed, this is currently the centerpiece issue in Democratic politics. I don’t think I’m overstating that. Just a short time ago President Biden said explicitly that “we need 2 additional pro-choice senators & a pro-choice House to codify Roe as federal law.” So he’s basically now committed all 48 functional Senate Democrats to Roe and Reform. That includes King.

King was on our list not because he’s particularly conservative or soft on choice. But he’s a senator who’s big into bipartisanship. He was one of the final hold outs on suspending the filibuster rules to pass a voting rights bill. But he did finally come out in support. I suspect he’ll do the same here. But absent total clarity and frankly at some point an explicit pledge noting the date on which this will all happen, it just doesn’t work in electoral terms or repair the broken trust in the tether connecting electoral participation to policy results.

For now, it’s no answer from King.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: