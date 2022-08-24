Into the Rabbit Hole of Probabilities

Sadie Janes shows off her voting sticker after casting her ballot at Floyd Middle Magnet School during the Democratic presidential primary in Montgomery, Alabama on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020. - Fourteen states and...

Sadie Janes shows off her voting sticker after casting her ballot at Floyd Middle Magnet School during the Democratic presidential primary in Montgomery, Alabama on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020. - Fourteen states and American Samoa are holding presidential primary elections, with over 1400 delegates at stake. Americans vote Tuesday in primaries that play a major role in who will challenge Donald Trump for the presidency, a day after key endorsements dramatically boosted Joe Biden's hopes against surging leftist Bernie Sanders. The backing of Biden by three of his ex-rivals marked an unprecedented turn in a fractured, often bitter campaign. (Photo by Joshua Lott / AFP) (Photo by JOSHUA LOTT/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS