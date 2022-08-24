Into the Rabbit Hole of Probabilities

TPM Reader DD says I’m not seeing the forest for the trees about Democratic prospects in the House. From DD …
Reader reaction with some thoughtful nuance about Dem chances on holding the House
The recent upswing for Democrats across several metrics has folks, including yourself, feeling hopeful that Democrats could somehow maintain control of the House. Now I know you’ve said it’s still a long shot and unlikely but I think that long shot misses the forest for the trees (or actually the trees for the forest).
At the macro level there are plenty of reasons to maintain that hope, and the rising, and real, fortunes of Senate Democrats seem to color that perspective. But with the House it’s a matter of math and race-by-race dynamics. By those measures the House is all but gone for Democrats, although the losses may be low enough that they’re in the hunt to reclaim the majority in 2024.