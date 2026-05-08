Insta-Pod Coming

With the big news out of Virginia this morning, in addition to the fallout from the Callais decision, we decided that an insta-pod edition of the podcast was important to bring you up to date with what all this means. Kate and I recorded one about an hour ago and it should be in your podcast feeds this afternoon. So if you’re eager to unpack this barrage of news, Kate and I will be answering those questions in this emergency edition of the podcast.
LATEST
Morning Memo
The Great Whitening Comes Without Irony or Shame
05.08.26 | 10:44 am
News
Virginia State Supreme Court Strikes Down Dem Redistricting Proposal
05.08.26 | 10:32 am
Cafe
There’s an Obvious Reason Why The Republican Justices Sound So Nervous
05.08.26 | 9:23 am
Where Things Stand
FCC Chair Brendan Carr is Target for Congressional Oversight If Dems Defy Odds, Take Senate
05.07.26 | 6:45 pm