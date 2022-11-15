Inside the Fetterman Campaign

Yesterday Kate Riga and I held a TPM Newsmaker Briefing with Brendan McPhillips. A lot of very interesting details about how the campaign unfolded from the inside. Did it seem like a jump ball in the last week on the inside? Apparently so. What happened with that NBC interview? What about the debate? We get into all of that. If you’re a member and you weren’t able to join us live yesterday you can watch the whole thing after the jump.
