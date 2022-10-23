Impeachment? Who Cares?

As a strong GOP midterm showing looks more plausible, there are more and more threats and claims that Republican will impeach President Biden or perhaps the DHS security or – who knows? – maybe everyone. I see people looking at this the wrong way. Who cares? Really, who cares? I do not care. Over the last quarter century Republicans have drained impeachment of any meaning or taint – first by impeaching a President over a triviality and then twice summarily dismissing an impeachment trial over grave presidential wrongdoing. People tell me that even if Biden would never be removed from office it still somehow taints his presidency. I disagree. And it is wrong to make it something Republicans somehow gain by, even if that gain is merely the psychic injury it imposes on their political opponents. The proper response to any threats about impeaching Biden or any of his appointees is to remind Republicans to definitely be sure to get a 67 majority in the Senate. Because otherwise, have at it and who cares?
TPM Staff
