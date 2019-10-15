Impeachment Debate Live Blog

8:32 PM: Basic point people ignore. When your employer coverage gets replaced by a tax-funded M4A type plan, most employers are going to pocket the savings on premiums. So the idea that it will be a straight swap – premiums for taxes – just ain’t so.

8:29 PM: “Here’s the deal” is canonical dad talk.

8:25 PM: I agree with Buttigieg on M4A, at least on the politics of it. But, man, he really has a hectoring way of explaining his position.

8:12 PM: Check out our staff live blog of the debate here.

8:08 PM: Warren and Sanders decent; Biden a bit low energy; not sure what Booker was talking about.

8:03 PM: All the points Warren and Sanders are making are spot on. But people need to be clear that the key reason why it’s not enough to leave it to the next election is that President Trump is plotting against the election itself. He’s trying to prevent a free and fair election.