ICE’s Penumbra of Abuse

July 7, 2025 12:39 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 06: White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller listens as U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speak to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House on May... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 06: White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller listens as U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speak to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House on May 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. Carney, who was elected into office last week, is expected to meet with President Trump to discuss trade and the recent tariffs imposed on Canada. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

I wanted to elaborate on some points Theda Skocpol addressed in her reader email this weekend about ICE and the supercharged ICE the new Trump budget law envisions. Some of this may be obvious just seeing what we’ve all seen in recent months. But I wanted to describe some of the exact modalities we’re talking about.

First, a general point about ICE. Long before the current moment and even the controversies of the first Trump term, ICE was generally known as a place made up of people who couldn’t get jobs at the more established and reputable federal policing agencies — so, FBI, U.S. Marshals, DEA, ATF, etc. Because of this, it has a high proportion of people who are there because they want to wear a uniform, knock people around and act tough. That’s an aspect of every policing organization. But more professional organizations do their best to weed those people out on the front end and instill discipline that keeps those impulses in check. There’s much less of that at ICE. So it’s never had a good reputation within federal law enforcement.

