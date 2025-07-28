Latest
I Need Your Attention for Two Minutes

By
|
July 28, 2025 3:23 p.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

Tomorrow is two weeks since we launched this year’s annual TPM Journalism Fund drive. It’s going well. But we’re at the point where we really, really need that second wind. We’re at $316,000 and we need to get to $500,000. If you’ve been considering contributing or meaning to but you just haven’t found the right moment, can you make it today? It would really help us a lot. Any amount helps. You can just click right here. It’s super simple and quick. Just take a moment and make today the day. We really appreciate it.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
