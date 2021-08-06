Latest
Hungry for Fascism

By
|
August 6, 2021 10:28 a.m.

Great deep dive into the American right-wing’s love affair with authoritarian nationalist Viktor Orbán. Tucker Carlson is actually late to the party.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
