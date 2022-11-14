Latest
How’d The Fetterman/Oz Race Really Go Down?

By
|
November 14, 2022 8:48 a.m.

The Fetterman campaign in Pennsylvania was the most closely watched and highest stakes race of the cycle. At 2 PM eastern today Kate Riga and I are going to do a live briefing with Fetterman campaign manager Brendan McPhillips. We’re going to learn how the race unfolded from the inside. If you’re a member, please join us live at 2pm. We sent out an email Thursday with instructions on how to register. We’ll be taking your questions during the briefing. If you’d like to get your question in in advance please send us an email at talk (at) talkingpointsmemo dot com with the subject line “Fetterman Briefing”.

See you at 2 PM.

