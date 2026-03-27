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Editors' Blog

House Rules Committee Meeting Descends Into Chaos

by
03.27.26 | 5:44 pm

Emine Yücel has those details, and others, as the Senate attempt to pay TSA falls apart in the House, and Trump (seemingly extralegally) orders that the officers be paid.

John Light is TPM's executive editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
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