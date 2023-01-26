House GOP Going Wobbly?

Are House Republicans going wobbly on debt ceiling hostage taking?

Roll Call reports that House Republicans are now considering passing a series of short-term “clean” debt limit suspensions in order to create more time for negotiations with the White House over the debt limit and all the spending cuts House Republicans are demanding.

There’s a lot of jargon here. So let me explain what this means.

The House would pass a series of short term laws “suspending” the debt limit. It wouldn’t create a higher debt ceiling but empower the Treasury to simply ignore the debt limit for a period of time. The point is that the crisis seems to be coming sooner than House Republicans want. Generally the side that wants to free up more time for ‘negotiations’ isn’t on the winning side of the engagement.