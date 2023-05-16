Horse Race

DeSantis campaign sends Ron to Iowa with brief to seem like a normal person.
5 mins agoNorth Carolina Was Supposed To Join ERIC. Now GOPers Are Blocking The Effort Over Far-Right Conspiracy Theories
6 hours agoTexas Moves One Step Closer To Asking SCOTUS To Rewrite National Immigration Law
1 day agoDem Rep Connolly’s Staff Attacked By Man Who Stormed Office Armed With A Baseball Bat
1 day agoSupreme Court Opens Door To South Carolina Reinstituting ‘Stark Racial Gerrymander’
|May 16, 2023 4:12 p.m.
TPM Reader MM doesn’t think people see what’s coming … I’m not sure, after reading 9 reader responses, that people…
|May 16, 2023 2:23 p.m.
From TPM Reader SB … How do you explain Biden’s actions? why the heel turn, and why now? He had…
|May 16, 2023 2:22 p.m.
From TPM Reader JR … Great post, as always. I ended up reading this back-to-back with articles like this Bloomberg piece, in…