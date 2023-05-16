Latest
5 mins ago
North Carolina Was Supposed To Join ERIC. Now GOPers Are Blocking The Effort Over Far-Right Conspiracy Theories
6 hours ago
Texas Moves One Step Closer To Asking SCOTUS To Rewrite National Immigration Law
1 day ago
Dem Rep Connolly’s Staff Attacked By Man Who Stormed Office Armed With A Baseball Bat
1 day ago
Supreme Court Opens Door To South Carolina Reinstituting ‘Stark Racial Gerrymander’

Horse Race

By
|
May 16, 2023 2:26 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

DeSantis campaign sends Ron to Iowa with brief to seem like a normal person.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: