Holy Crap

By
|
October 19, 2023 7:40 a.m.
A new Fairleigh Dickinson University poll finds that 70% of New Jersey residents want Sen. Bob Menendez to resign. Just 16% want him to serve out his term.

This is when you’re holding on to office to trade it for something in a plea bargain.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
