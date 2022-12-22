Prime Only Members-Only Article

Hey. The Local Paper Was All Over Notorious Liar And Weirdo George Santos

In which we discuss who dropped the ball on oppo research and how the local paper on the North Shore was totally on the case.
George Santos
Credit: George Santos for Congress Facebook Page
By
|
December 22, 2022 2:30 p.m.

TPM Reader LC asks the following and I’ll try to answer …

I’m loving your coverage of George Santos in NY-3, and I’m wondering: Why are we only hearing about all this now? Don’t political candidates do oppo research? Obviously none of that was done, not even a little bit, since George Santos’s entire identity would collapse in the face of a not particularly vigorous sneeze. My question for you or your readers who may know – who is normally responsible for making sure oppo research happens? Is that the candidates themselves (Robert Zimmerman in this case), or DNC/RNC.

The first thing I would say is that contrary to what some readers are telling me, this part of the story is hardly being ignored. It’s almost the first part of every discussion I hear about this. For some it’s a failure of the Democratic Party; for others it’s a failure of journalism, gutted local news and so forth. But I want to start on the question itself: who is responsible for making sure the oppo research happens?

