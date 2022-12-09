Prime Only Members-Only Article

Here’s the Deal On Sinema’s Non-Switch Switcheroo

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 3: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) reacts to a journalists question about whether she opposes closing the carried interest loophole that currently is part of the Democrats' $740 billion reconciliat... WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 3: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) reacts to a journalists question about whether she opposes closing the carried interest loophole that currently is part of the Democrats' $740 billion reconciliation bill, as she arrives at the U.S. Capitol for a vote August 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Senate is voting on a resolution to ratify Finland and Swedens applications to join NATO. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
December 9, 2022 12:57 p.m.

I first heard about Kyrsten Sinema’s party switch this morning and I thought, Holy Crap! I didn’t expect her to join the GOP. This reaction was largely based on my first seeing the Axios headline “Senate Earthquake.” Only it’s not an earthquake and she’s not joining the GOP.

First I saw the key news that she would not caucus with Senate Republicans, and then the real tell — that she will continue to caucus with the Democrats. In other words, she’s going to do the same thing Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine already do with much less drama and preening.

Literally nothing changes. It’s still a 51 to 49 Senate, except the Democrats’ 51 senators are now made up of three nominal independents rather than 2. That ain’t no earthquake.

